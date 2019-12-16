Community celebrates grand opening of apartment complex in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shirley Nelson walked through her new apartment for the first time on Monday, something she did not think would be possible just a few months ago.
"It means everything,” Nelson said. “It’s a long time coming.”
Nelson is one of the more than 1,200 people in Memphis that federal statistics show are homeless.
The people at CMI Healthcare Services, a nonprofit that helps the homeless and people suffering from mental illness, decided they wanted to fix an abandoned apartment building on Kansas Street to help people like Nelson.
"It had been empty for almost ten years. It was totally dilapidated and part of a lot of blight in this community, but we saw potential,” said Florence Hervery, CEO CMI Healthcare Services.
CMI Healthcare Services received a $225,000 grant from the Tennessee Housing Development Agency to renovate the building.
Several community organizations stepped up to help, including the Home Depot Foundation, which donated refrigerators and stoves.
On Monday, community members gathered for the grand opening of the new Boyette Memorial Apartments.
The hope is that all eight tenants will be moved in by Christmas.
“It would be a beautiful Christmas present,” said Nelson.
Hervery describes the renovations as a two-year labor of love. She said CMI Healthcare Services is now planning future projects like this one.
“This is just a little drop in the bucket of what our community actually needs, so we’re hoping to do bigger and better,” said Hervery.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.