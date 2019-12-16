For the first time, women make up majority of medical students in the U.S.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - For the first time, women make up the majority of enrolled medical students in the United States.
According to the AAMC, the proportion of female medical students has been rising through the years.
In 2015 it was 46.9%, then 49.5% in 2018.
And this year, women made up 50.5% of all medical school students.
The country’s medical schools also continue to attract and enroll more racially and ethnically diverse classes.
The number of African-American applicants grew to 5,193 and the number of Hispanic applicants grew to 5,858.
“The continued growth in the number of applicants to U.S. medical schools demonstrates that interest in a career in medicine remains high, which is crucial as the nation faces a projected shortage of up to 122,000 physicians by 2032,” the Association of American Medical Colleges stated.
