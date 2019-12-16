Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans let a chance to seize control of the AFC South slip through their fingers. Kicker Ryan Succop had a field goal blocked. Anthony Firsker had a would-be touchdown pass knocked out of his arms into the hands of a Texans linebacker for an interception in the first half. The Titans also couldn't recover an onside kick with a couple minutes left before fielding a punt at the Tennessee 1 in the final seconds of a 24-21 loss to the Houston Texans. The Titans remain on the outside of the AFC's wild-card spots with two to play.