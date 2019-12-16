Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Matt Ryan tied his career high with a season-high 23 points as Chattanooga edged past Troy 84-80 in overtime. David Jean-Baptiste had 15 points for Chattanooga, which earned its fourth straight home victory.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Houston Texans took charge in the fourth quarter. Now they have control of the AFC South after beating the Tennessee Titans 24-21. The defending division champs are looking for Houston's fourth AFC South title in six years under coach Bill O'Brien. The Titans haven't won this division since 2008. The Texans nearly blew a 14-0 halftime lead and wound up tied in the fourth quarter. Carlos Hyde scored on a 10-yard touchdown run as the Texans scored 10 straight points. The Titans snapped a four-game winning streak and will need help to reach the playoffs.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans let a chance to seize control of the AFC South slip through their fingers. Kicker Ryan Succop had a field goal blocked. Anthony Firsker had a would-be touchdown pass knocked out of his arms into the hands of a Texans linebacker for an interception in the first half. The Titans also couldn't recover an onside kick with a couple minutes left before fielding a punt at the Tennessee 1 in the final seconds of a 24-21 loss to the Houston Texans. The Titans remain on the outside of the AFC's wild-card spots with two to play.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kylee Shook scored five consecutive points to put the No. 7 Louisville women ahead and the Cardinals withstood a late charge by No. 14 Kentucky for a hard-fought 67-66 victory. The Cardinals rallied from a 55-45 third-quarter deficit with a 13-0 run entering the fourth and led 62-57 before Kentucky tied it on Rhyne Howard's jumper. Shook answered that and a second jumper by Howard with a mid-range shot and a 3 for a three-point edge. Jazmine Jones grabbed Howard's 3-point attempt with 3 seconds left that bounced off the rim to preserve Louisville's fourth straight win in the rivalry series.
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Julia Ayrault had 14 points and 11 rebounds and No. 19 Michigan State overwhelmed Morehead State 94-48. The Spartans used 14 players and 12 scored, 10 in the first half when they took a 45-17 lead. Kayla Belles and Nia Hollie added 12 points each and Taryn McCutcheon and Nia Clouden had 10 apiece. McCutcheon had four assists to give her 501 for her career. With a dozen steals the Spartans have reached double figures in every game this season. Tomiyah Alford had 13 points for the Eagles.
NEW YORK (AP) — Jon Brown came off the bench to tally 17 points and Mark Freeman drilled a deep, shot-clock-beating 3-pointer in the final minute and Tennessee State held on to defeat Fordham 66-61. Wesley Harris had 17 points and six rebounds for Tennessee State (7-4), which won its first road game.