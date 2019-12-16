11 indicted for conspiracy to distribute meth in the Mid-South during ‘Operation Clear-Cut’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Department of Justice has indicted 11 people for federal drug trafficking charges in west Tennessee.
A federal grand jury returned indictments charging each defendant with conspiracy to distribute meth, aiding and abetting possession with the intent to distribute meth, distribution of meth over five grams, and distribution of meth over 50 grams.
Each indictment is a result of a year-long investigation known as ‘Operation Clear-Cut.’
The defendants include:
- Travis Bradshaw, 39, Dyersburg, TN
- Casey Bailey, 32, Dyersburg, TN
- Anne Taylor Davis, 27, Dyersburg, TN
- Terry Hill, 34, Union City, TN
- Alizdez Lockett, 39, Blytheville, AR
- James Matthews, Jr., 30, Rutherford, TN
- Kimberly Parson, 26, Dyersburg, TN
- William Kreg Pierce, 32, Dyersburg, TN
- Erica Pugh, 27, Dyersburg, TN
- Carale Shields, 40, Jackson, TN
- Ashley Vazquez, 28, Union City, TN
Here are the counts against each defendant --
Count 1 charges all defendants with conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, a Schedule II controlled substance.
Count 2 charges all defendants with aiding and abetting one another to possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, a Schedule II controlled substance.
Count 3 charges Casey Bailey with the distribution of more than five grams of actual methamphetamine, a Schedule II controlled substance.
Count 4 through Count 8 charges Travis Bradshaw with the distribution of more than five grams of actual methamphetamine, a Schedule II controlled substance.
Count 9 charges Anne Davis with the distribution of more than five grams of actual methamphetamine, a Schedule II controlled substance.
Count 10 charges Travis Bradshaw with the possession of more than 50 grams of actual methamphetamine, a Schedule II controlled substance, with the intent to distribute.
If the defendants are convicted, they each face ten years and up to life imprisonment.
