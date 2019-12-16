Latest Tennessee news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

CHILD FATALLY STRUCK-PARADE
Child fatally struck after Tennessee Christmas parade
MOUNT JULIET, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say a child has been fatally struck after a Christmas parade in Tennessee. Police in Mount Juliet say the child was hit Saturday by a pickup truck that was towing a trailer in a middle school parking lot. Police say several officers responded to the scene and an ambulance had to be escorted through heavy traffic as the parade was ending. The Wilson County School District says the child was a student at a local elementary school, but didn't release further details. The Tennessee Highway Patrol is conducting an investigation. A candlelight vigil was planned for Sunday .
TENNESSEE PASTOR-RAPE
Tennessee pastor gets 38 years in child sex abuse sentence
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee pastor faces 38 years in prison after being found guilty on 24 counts involving child sex abuse. News outlets report that 41-year-old Ronnie Gorton was sentenced Friday in Tipton County. The judge said Gorton “groomed minors for his sexual perversion.” Gorton was convicted on charges including sexual battery and statutory rape in August. The 18-year-old victim told jurors the abuse started the day he moved in with Gorton and his wife in 2017. The pastor at now-defunct Awakening Church in Atoka faces trials involving two other teenagers who accused him of rape. One was 12 at the time.
IMMIGRATION-NASHVILLE MAYOR
Panel: Nashville should inform mayor of immigration contacts
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Nashville panel says the local government's agencies should adopt a uniform policy about reporting communications with U.S. immigration authorities to the mayor's office. Mayor John Cooper's immigration task force formed in October when he rolled back an immigration executive order by his predecessor, then-Mayor David Briley. The group took shape amid local fears about high-profile immigration conflicts in Nashville, including a claim that immigration officials visited an elementary school seeking student information. The school district has since said it has not confirmed the visitors were immigration officials. The task force released its recommendations Friday.
FAKE NURSE
Fake nurse pleads guilty to fraud charges in Tennessee
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee woman who worked as a nurse in assisted living facilities and a doctor's office without proper qualifications or licensing has pleaded guilty to federal fraud charges. The U.S. attorney's office in Greeneville says 44-year-old Misty Dawn Bacon pleaded guilty Thursday to wire fraud, health care fraud and identity theft. According to a plea agreement, Bacon used the registered nurse license numbers of other people to secure nursing jobs. Bacon does not have a nursing degree or a Tennessee nursing license, but she was hired by eight health care providers. She faces up to 45 years in prison.
ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT-MEMPHIS
South Korean firm to set up Tennessee facility with 410 jobs
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A South Korean manufacturer of electric power equipment plans to invest $86.9 million and create 410 jobs at a new production facility planned in Memphis. Gov. Bill Lee and his economic development team announced Friday that Hyosung Heavy Industries will update an existing Memphis facility to establish its first U.S. production operations. The Seoul, South Korea-based company's products include transformers, switchgear, flexible AC transmission systems and energy storage solutions. Hyosung Heavy Industries hopes to begin producing state-of-the-art power transformers in Memphis by the first half of next year. The company aims to create 410 jobs over seven years.
AP-US-RAPIDLY-RISING-RENTS
Phoenix grapples with some of nation's fastest-rising rents
PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix has some of the nation’s fastest-rising rents as people abandon the cold winters in the Midwest or flee high housing costs in California. Rents are outpacing salaries in the fifth-largest U.S. city. Someone needs to earn nearly $20 an hour to afford an average two-bedroom apartment in the Phoenix area. Advocates say the average Arizona renter now earns about $17 an hour, while the minimum wage is $11. Rising rents is a problem seen in cities nationwide. Many don't have enough affordable housing going back a decade to the Great Recession.