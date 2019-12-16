Mid-South man faces multiple life sentences for kidnapping, rape of 6 women

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Mid-South man has received six life sentences in prison after he was found guilty in multiple kidnapping and rape investigations over a seven-year period.
According to the U.S. Department of Justice, 46-year-old Michael Love of Horn Lake, was identified as the suspect in these investigations through a sexual assault testing kit.
From 2008 to 2015, Love would travel from Mississippi to Tennessee to find or meet women. He would then hold the women against their will, rape them and abandon them in a deserted part of Memphis.
Victims in this case each testified that Love would rape them after forcing them out of his vehicle. He would then drive off with their purse, cell phones and other belongings. According to the DOJ, one of the victims was a minor.
Each of the victims worked with the Rape Crisis Center for the collection of DNA evidence. He was finally linked to the cases following a 2015 arrest where a DNA sample was taken.
The DOJ says Love has unresolved cases pending in Shelby County where he is facing charges of rape, aggravated rape, aggravated kidnapping, criminal attempt kidnapping and robbery.
