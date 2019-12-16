$48 million loan given to City of Memphis for water infrastructure improvements

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The City of Memphis has been given a multi-million dollar loan to address the water infrastructure in the city.
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) Commissioner David Salyers announced the $48 million loan Monday morning.
Official documents explained this loan is one of a group of loans approved by the Tennessee Local Development Authority that covers Johnson City, Lebanon, and Memphis - totaling $68.7 million.
The Clean Water State Revolving Fund loan has a 20-year term at .47% interest rate. The purpose of the loan is to address wastewater treatment plant improvements and upgrades to secondary treatment at the T.E. Maxson Wastewater Treatment Facility.
The State Revolving Fund Loan Program allows utility districts, communities, and water and wastewater authorities to obtain loans with lower interest rates through private financing. Interest rates can range from zero percent to below market rate.
For the fiscal year, TDEC has awarded more than $1.4 million in drinking water loans and more than $100 million in clean water loans.
