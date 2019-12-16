More scattered showers or storms this afternoon

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - More scattered showers and storms are likely through late afternoon. A few strong or severe storms are possible, especially in northeast Mississippi. The main threat is hail or gusty wind. The tornado threat is low but one still can’t be ruled out in the warmer sector from Oxford to Corinth . Rain will be east of the area after 7 p.m. Temperatures will range from the 30s and 40s along and north of I-40 to the 60s down in Oxford and Corinth. Winds will gust up to 15 or 20 mph at times.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Some flurries possible. Low: 33. Winds northwest 10-20 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: We will start off Tuesday cloudy with temperatures in the 30s. Clouds will gradually decrease throughout the day. Highs will be in the low to mid 40s. Lows will drop into the upper 20s Tuesday night under a clear sky. Sunshine returns in full Wednesday with highs still in the 40s. Temperatures will be back in the 50s Thursday and will remain in the lower to mid 50s through the weekend. Lows will be in the 30s.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.