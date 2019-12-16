More scattered showers or storms this afternoon

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - More scattered showers and storms are likely through late afternoon. A few strong or severe storms are possible, especially in northeast Mississippi. The main threat is hail or gusty wind. The tornado threat is low but one still can’t be ruled out in the warmer sector from Oxford to Corinth . Rain will be east of the area after 7 p.m. Temperatures will range from the 30s and 40s along and north of I-40 to the 60s down in Oxford and Corinth. Winds will gust up to 15 or 20 mph at times.