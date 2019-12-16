More than 500 pieces on sale from the Memphis College of Art

December 16, 2019 at 4:51 PM CST - Updated December 16 at 4:51 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Are you a lover of art? Then get ready for a massive art sale and auction hosted by the Memphis College of Art.

You can purchase any piece from MCA’s entire legacy collection of artwork, including 500 pieces spanning more than a century. Featured artists include Burton Callicott, Dolph Smith, Dorothy Strum and many more.

The Finders Keepers opening sale and auction will be Saturday, Jan. 25 6-9 pm. The live auction will be at 8 p.m. Refreshments will also be served.

Post-Auction Sale Dates

  • Monday, Jan. 27 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
  • Tuesday, Jan. 28 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
  • Wednesday, Jan. 29 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. (extended hours)

School officials said an online catalog of high-end pieces will be available in January.

MCA announced they were in the process of shutting down in 2017. According to the school website, the college anticipates it will stay open until May 2020.

The school has been teaching artists since 1936.

