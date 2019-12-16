WATCH: Tennessee high school drum line goes viral with performance sans drums

MUNFORD, Tenn. (WMC) - A Mid-South drum line is getting national attention for a recent performance.
The Munford High School Band is no stranger to the national spotlight. Over the years, the marching band has performed at the Tournament of Roses Parade, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and competitions across the country.
Now the drum line is getting all the attention.
Angel McCann is mother to sophomore snare drummer Blaine Pittman, 15, who has been a member of the nationally-recognized program for four years.
McCann recorded a video of the drum line at their Christmas concert Dec. 12 and uploaded it to Facebook that same night. In just a few days, the video was shared almost 75,000 times.
“I never miss an opportunity to video their performances because it is always spectacular,” said McCann. “But I never imaged it would get this recognition.”
The now-viral video shows members of the drum line wearing Christmas sweaters and drumming on chairs. The performance is impressive to say the least, especially since there isn’t a drum anywhere to be found.
“We knew this group was special, and now the whole country knows!” said McCann. “We are so proud of them."
There are more than 200 students in the band, according to the Munford Band website. Students begin in the sixth grade and prepare for competition in high school.
“These kids are so deserving of the recognition they are getting," said McCann.
