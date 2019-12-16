Strong storms, heavy rain possible today

Most of the area is waking up to rain and showers will continue through the morning commute. A few strong thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon and early evening. The best chance for severe storms will be in North Mississippi. Gusty winds will be the primary threat. Rain will be east of the area after 7 p.m. A few flurries will be possible tonight into tomorrow morning. Temperatures will stay in the 40s all day today and 30s tonight.
TODAY: Cloudy. 90%. High: 45. Winds will be north 10-15 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low: 33. Winds southwest 5-10 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: We will start off Tuesday cloudy with temperatures in the 30s. Clouds will gradually decrease throughout the day tomorrow. Highs will be in the 40s Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will be back in the 50s Thursday and will remain in the lower to mid 50s through the weekend.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Brittney Bryant
Twitter: @WX_BrittneyB
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.