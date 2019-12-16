Strong storms, heavy rain possible today

Most of the area is waking up to rain and showers will continue through the morning commute. A few strong thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon and early evening. The best chance for severe storms will be in North Mississippi. Gusty winds will be the primary threat. Rain will be east of the area after 7 p.m. A few flurries will be possible tonight into tomorrow morning. Temperatures will stay in the 40s all day today and 30s tonight.