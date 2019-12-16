Suspect charged with domestic violence following negotiations with Oxford police

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - Oxford police were faced with a standoff overnight Monday following reports of a victim who arrived at Baptist Memorial Hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
Officers arrived to the hospital around 1:30 a.m. where they later identified 36-year-old Jodie Jacobs as the shooting suspect. Oxford Police Department says the man was found in his home in Countryview Village on Anchorage Road.
OPD set a perimeter and began negotiating a safe surrender with Jacobs who eventually surrendered around 6:40 a.m.
He was charged with domestic violence and aggravated assault and is now waiting for a bond hearing.
The department says more information and a photo will be posted after Jacobs has been booked.
