Suspect charged with domestic violence following negotiations with Oxford police
Jacobs eventually surrendered without further incident. (Source: Pexels)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | December 16, 2019 at 9:10 AM CST - Updated December 16 at 9:16 AM

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - Oxford police were faced with a standoff overnight Monday following reports of a victim who arrived at Baptist Memorial Hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Officers arrived to the hospital around 1:30 a.m. where they later identified 36-year-old Jodie Jacobs as the shooting suspect. Oxford Police Department says the man was found in his home in Countryview Village on Anchorage Road.

OPD set a perimeter and began negotiating a safe surrender with Jacobs who eventually surrendered around 6:40 a.m.

He was charged with domestic violence and aggravated assault and is now waiting for a bond hearing.

The department says more information and a photo will be posted after Jacobs has been booked.

