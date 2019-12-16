WATCH LIVE: Tornado Warning issued for Lafayette and Marshall counties until 3:45 p.m.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Warning for parts of Lafayette and Marshall counties in northern Mississippi until 3:45 p.m.
Oxford police say a tornado was observed around 3 p.m. near the Highway 7 and Highway 9 split. The town of Oxford is now clear of the storm as the
A strong line of storms is moving east across parts of northern Mississippi, prompting several severe storm warnings.
Doppler radar shows the potential of strong damaging winds at 60 mph or greater and pea-sized hail is also possible.
A Tornado Watch was also issued for McNairy County in west Tennessee and Alcorn, Tippah and Lafayette Counties in north Mississippi until 9 p.m. This area has the most unstable, warm, moisture-latent air.
Residents should continue to monitor these storms. Rain and storms are expected to continue to develop through this evening.
