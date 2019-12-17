American Home Shield looking to hire more than 100 new employees in the Mid-South

American Home Shield looking to hire more than 100 new employees in the Mid-South
Clipboard with Job Application
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | December 17, 2019 at 5:33 PM CST - Updated December 17 at 5:33 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - If you’re looking for a new career, American Home Shield might have a solution to your problems.

The company is looking to fill more than 100 customer service and inside sales positions in Memphis.

Candidates will get the opportunity to interview with local managers and see the facility.

American Home Shield will host the job fair Dec. 18 and Dec. 19 from 9 am to 4 pm. The job fair will be at 6399 Shelby View Drive, Suite 104, Memphis, TN 38134.

If you are unable to attend the job fair, visit frontdoor.jobs for more information.

Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.