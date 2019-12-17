Archaeologists in Greece find 3,500-year-old royal tombs

In this undated photo provided by the Greek Culture Ministry on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, an aerial view is seen of a 3,500-year-old tomb discovered near the southwestern Greek town of Pylos. The ministry said American archaeologists have discovered two monumental royal tombs dating 3,500 years back, near a large Bronze Age palace that featured in Homer's Odyssey. Recovered grave goods included a golden seal ring and a golden Egyptian amulet. (Source: Greek Culture Ministry via AP/Greek Culture Ministry)
ATHENS, Greece (AP) - Greece’s culture ministry says American archaeologists have discovered two monumental royal tombs dating from about 3,500 years ago near a Bronze Age palace that featured in Homer’s Odyssey.

A ministry statement said Tuesday that the roofs of both tombs collapsed during antiquity, filling them with so much earth and rubble that grave robbers couldn’t get in to plunder them.

In this undated photo provided by the Greek Culture Ministry on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, a golden pendant of the Egyptian goddess Hathor is seen that was found in a 3,500-year-old tomb discovered near the southwestern Greek town of Pylos. The ministry said American archaeologists have discovered two monumental royal tombs dating 3,500 years back, near a large Bronze Age palace that featured in Homer's Odyssey. Recovered grave goods included a golden seal ring and a golden Egyptian amulet.
Recovered grave goods included a golden seal ring and a golden Egyptian amulet.

The ministry said the discovery shed light on the early phases of Greece’s Mycenaean civilization.

The Mycenaean era, between roughly 1650-1100 B.C., provided material for many myths and legends of ancient Greece, including that of the Trojan War.

