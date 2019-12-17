Best Life: Feeling good fighting cancer

MIAMI, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) -- Going through cancer treatment not only affects a person emotionally but it can also take a toll on their physical appearance. Chemotherapy can cause hair loss and make skin dry and sallow.
See how a program is focusing on making male and female patients feel better in their fight against cancer!
Soon after Sara Balaker gave birth to her baby Josie, she received a dreaded diagnosis.
“I was diagnosed December of 2015 with stage 4 cancer,” stated Sara.
The breast cancer had spread, and weeks of chemotherapy and radiation really took a toll on her mentally and physically.
“When you look in the mirror, it’s like whoa, where is that young person that I used to see?” said Sara.
“Physically, emotionally, financially, socially, cancer gets involved with everything in your life,” explained Darci McNally, Licensed Clinical Social Worker, Boca Raton Regional Hospital.
That’s what inspired Darci to create the Be-U-tiful program to enhance patient’s appearance during treatment.
“Sometimes when you’re looking good you feel better and that’s OK,” Darci said.
Julie Jukich, Licensed Cosmetologist, Be-U-tiful Program, Boca Raton Regional Hospital, who works with cancer patients, uses a special technique for brows.
Male patients also want to look and feel good. Stoyan Dulgeroff says chemo did a number on his skin.
“You could touch my skin and it turns white because it’s so dry,” Stoyan shared.
Debi used Vitamin E for cracked lips and filled in sparse lashes with a pencil.
“It’s almost like transformation right before your eyes!” said Sara.
Both patients love their new look and so do we!
Both Debi and Julie recommend natural or organic products with soothing ingredients like aloe and try to stay away from products containing parabens.
