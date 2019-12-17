Caught on Camera: Video shows break in at Downtown Music College

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -"The building was on lockdown usual time and we have a night security guard."
It was the day before Thanksgiving, Thanksgiving break for students at Visible Music College on Madison in downtown Memphis. Ben Rawley, Vice President for Business at the school, says on the day of the break in someone had left the door unlocked to the room that led to the snack room for students. And that is how a woman with a pink bow in her hair got inside.
Surveillance video shows her filling up a cart that was inside the room with snacks, lots of them, meant for students. Rawley says she also took an iPad. “It’s for logging when they take snacks and things from the cafe.” Rawley said the woman called man seen on the video for a ride. He says he could hear her on the video saying the place was a food pantry. Rawley said the man seemed skeptical. "She said to him this is alike a food pantry. “Oh it’s a food pantry can you give me a ride. Here he’s questioning that.”
The music school based in Memphis with campuses across the country has students from around the world students who live in dorms at the school. Police say the woman got away with about 400 dollars worth much of it the value of the laptop. Police are looking for the man and the woman. Take another look at them see if you recognize them.
