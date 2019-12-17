Cloudy and cold morning, more sun later

There are clouds and a few flurries this morning, but clouds will gradually clear throughout the day. Temperatures are in the lower 30s right now. High temperatures will be about 10 degrees below average in the lower 40s. It will be bitterly cold tonight with low temperatures in the 20s.
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. High: 41. Winds will be north 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 27. Winds northwest 5 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: We will have more sunshine tomorrow, which will help temperatures climb slightly higher into the mid 40s. High temperatures will be back in the lower 50s by Thursday. Lows will be in the 30s through the weekend. Right now, the rest of the week looks dry with just an increase in cloud cover on Friday.
WEEKEND: Temperatures will top out in the lower 50s Saturday and upper 50s on Sunday. It will be dry and partly cloudy over the weekend. We will see temperatures in the lower 60s at the start of next week.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Brittney Bryant
Twitter: @WX_BrittneyB
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.