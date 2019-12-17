Dry and cool weather pattern ahead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Clouds will be slow to move out this afternoon with highs only in the upper 30s to around 40. Winds will be north at 10-20 mph. That will make it feel like the upper 20s to low 30s.
TONIGHT: Clear and cold. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Winds becoming light.
WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY: Sunshine returns in full Wednesday with highs only in the low to mid 40s. Lows Wednesday night will drop into the upper 20s to low 30s. Thursday will be slightly warmer with highs in the low 50s and a good supply of sunshine. Lows will be in the 30s Thursday night.
FRIDAY: Some clouds may move through at times with highs in the low 50s. Lows will be in the mid 30s Friday night.
WEEKEND: Look for a partly cloudy sky both days with highs in the low to mid 50s and lows around 40.
CHRISTMAS WEEK: Highs may hit 60 or higher for much of next week heading into Christmas Day and it looks dry as of now.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.