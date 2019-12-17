FedEx reports earnings dip a day after Amazon issues order to 3rd-party sellers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis-based FedEx shares sank more than 6 percent Tuesday after the shipping giant reported weaker earnings in the second quarter.
“FedEx is doing a lot of changes now, a lot of new products, a lot of investments in facilities. I think it’s going to be a couple years before we see if that stuff starts to pay off,” said Meagan Nichols, managing editor of the Memphis Business Journal.
The earnings report comes just one day after Amazon announced it is stopping third-party sellers on its site from using FedEx Ground for shipping, roughly a week before the Christmas holiday.
CNBC reports the company made the temporary ban on FedEx’s ground and home delivery services for Prime orders. Amazon said it wanted to make sure customers received orders by Christmas. Amazon was still allowing the use of FedEx Express service for Prime orders and FedEx Ground for standard orders.
A FedEx spokesperson in a statement to CNBC wrote Amazon’s decision “limits the options for those small businesses on some of the highest demand shipping days in history and may compromise their ability to meet customer demands and manage their businesses.”
“Amazon has said it’s because they’re not pleased with the service they’re getting from FedEx Ground. Whether or not that’s true, it’s hard to say,” said Nichols. “But if FedEx and Amazon see each other more and more as competitors, they’re not going to want to help the other out.”
Earlier this year, FedEx and Amazon ended two service contracts as Amazon expands its own network to deliver packages.
In an interview last month, Richard Smith, son of FedEx founder Fred Smith, told WMC Action News 5 that they consider Amazon to be a new kind of competitor. Smith said Amazon wanted FedEx to perform delivery services for them on rural, less profitable routes.
Amazon’s move Monday appears to be a further fracturing of the relationship.
“We said, you know what, we’re going to stand over here with everyone else. Amazon has lots and lots of retail competition. It’s a $550 billion transportation and logistics market. We think we can get more than our fair share of it by providing a superior service, so we parted ways,” said Smith, president of the U.S. region for FedEx Express and VP of Global Support.
