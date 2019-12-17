Gangster Disciples chief of security sentenced to 10 years for conspiracy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man who has been identified as the chief of security for the Gangster Disciples has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for conspiracy to participate in a racketeering enterprise according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
Demario “Taco” Sprouse, 39, admitted to being chief of security for the gang during a change of plea hearing back in June of 2019.
The DOJ says as chief of security Sprouse was in charge of providing protection for gang members and leaders -- including during times when law enforcement or rival gangs were putting pressure on the gang.
The Gangster Disciples is a high organized street gang that operates in more than 35 states with a distinct chain of command.
Sprouse was among 16 other leaders and members who were originally indicted in 2016 during Operation .38 Special for federal racketeering, conspiracy to commit attempted murders, robberies, assaults, distribution of illegal drugs and firearms, witness intimidation, extortion, obstruction of justice and kidnapping.
The DOJ says following his sentence, Sprouse will also face three years of supervised release.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.