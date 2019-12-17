Grizzlies growing up in beating Miami at FedExForum

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - When the Memphis Grizzlies opened the season back in October, their first game was at the heat in Miami. Tough place to play for a young squad that ended in a 19-point defeat.
The scene now shifts to Memphis where it’s Throwback Night for the Griz at FedExForum against a team that’s got the 3rd best record in the NBA.
The big-man Jaren Jackson Jr. (Grizzlies) brought the ball down the court and passed it to Jonas Valanciunas (Grizzlies) for the dunk.
Solomon Hill (Grizzlies) drove the ball to a wide-open Jonas Valanciunas (Grizzlies) who dunked it home to start the game a perfect 6-6 from the field.
Jaren Jackson Jr. knocked down his 4th three in five attempts and the Grizzlies 11th of the 1st half. Memphis scored a season best 73 points in the first half alone -- that’s a franchise record.
The pace and the play was fast and furious.
The Grizzlies led at one point by 17, but the Heat chipped away in the second half finally catching Memphis late in the 4th for a 105-104 lead. But, the Grizzlies rallied behind their rookies, Ja Morant, Jeran Jackson, Jr., and Brandon Clarke.
Ja Morant drew the attention of multiple defenders and lobbed to Clarke for a jam to retake the lead -- 20 points and 10 assists for Morant.
Jackson continued to shoot well beyond the arc, dropping a 3-point bomb that nailed the coffin shut on the Heat.
Grizzlies go on to win it, final 118-111. Memphis’ next game is at Oklahoma City Wednesday Night.
