'I’ve never experienced anything like this before’: Residents clean up after tornado hits Edwards

EDWARDS, Miss. (WLBT) - Monday morning a twister tore through parts of the Edwards area, leaving a path of destruction.
Residents spent the afternoon tarping roofs and removing debris from their yards.
The heaviest damage was located off Ashcot Circle, where numerous trees were snapped by high winds.
Several trees landed on homes and trailers, completely destroying them.
There were other homes and vehicles that suffered roof damage as large limbs tumbled down on top of them.
Amazingly, there were no injuries reported.
“Fearful” is how people who were home describe experiencing the powerful winds moving through their community.
One woman said she’s lived in Edwards for more than 40 years, and has never seen anything quite like it. Other people were at work and came home completely in disbelief.
“All of a sudden this loud noise come through and I was hollering for her to go get in the closet," recalled Shelia Hilton. "She wasn’t moving so I ran and got in my closet and I said ‘You can stay there if you want to.’ I heard glass scattering everywhere, trees falling. I’ve been here for 42 years. I’ve never experienced anything like this before.”
Hinds County EOC was out in the area Monday surveying the damage, so additional damage reports could be coming in the next couple of days.
But the road to recovery for these residents much longer than that.
