Local travel agencies busy helping Tigers fans get to the Cotton Bowl

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On a cold, wet Memphis day, Tigers fans are dreaming of their trip to Dallas for the Cotton Bowl.
Bob Byrd with Bartlett Travel said, “It’s obviously very busy because there are a lot of Tiger fans who want to go."
Byrd said their charter flight headed to Dallas for the Dec. 28 game is close to sold out with dozens of trip packages already booked. While Bartlett Travel has been planning bowl game trips for 16 years, they said this year is unlike any other.
“This is different... This has a different feel about it. This is the emergence of the University of Memphis into elite status.”
Outside of the game, Tigers fans will be able to experience a world-class city. The Visit Dallas website lists dozens of attractions including the Dallas World Aquarium, Perot Museum of Nature and Science and the George W. Bush Presidential Center.
“The choices are endless,” Byrd said. “There’s great music, great restaurants, great shopping. If someone just dropped you in Dallas and unblindfolded you, you’d have a great shot at doing things that are fun and interesting.”
The Cotton Bowl also offers a top-quality fan experience. The day before the game is packed with events, including Six Flags Fan Day, the Battle of the Bands and the Cotton Bowl Live fan experience.
“The alumni association will have multiple events to go to,” Byrd said. “So if you don’t have anything to do there, you must be sleeping!”
