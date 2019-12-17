Man killed, woman injured after double shooting in North Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Investigators are searching for information after a deadly double shooting in North Memphis.
Officers with the Memphis Police Department were called to the 800 block of Alma St. around 3:15 Tuesday afternoon.
One man was found dead on the scene, another woman was taken to Regional One in critical condition.
Investigators have not identified the man killed or woman injured at this time.
No suspect information is available. This is an ongoing investigation.
If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
