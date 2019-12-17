Police share tips to protect packages from porch pirates

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Millions of holiday deliveries are being dropped on porches across the country, creating plenty of opportunities for crooks to crush your holiday spirit. While you probably shouldn’t rig your boxes with glitter bombs like some people, there are ways to protect your packages.
These crimes of opportunity happen year-round, but Memphis police said they see an uptick in package thefts by so-called “porch pirates” around the holidays.
Memphis police have a few tips to ensure those boxes end up as gifts wrapped under the tree.
“Some delivery companies have it set up to where you can have it delivered to one of their facilities and you can pick up the package from one of their facilities. Or you can have it delivered to your job or to a relative that’s going to be home,” said Louis Brownlee, Memphis Police.
Home surveillance cameras can be a helpful deterrent for these crimes of opportunity. Homeowners across the Mid-South have captured grinch-like thieves swiping boxes and packages in plain sight.
“These guys are opportunist. They are looking for an opportunity for packages [to get] left around, somebody who has not taken precautionary measures to secure their properties,” said Brownlee.
FedEx, UPS, and the U.S. Postal Service will hold packages for you to pick up at their retail storefronts. Amazon will send items to secure lockers.
This is also a good time of year to be a nosy neighbor, according to police. Have a neighbor conceal your box... or even take it inside their home... to save you from falling victim to thieves.
“We just have to be aware, be vigilant, and try not to make ourselves victims,” said Brownlee.
And if you’re planning to go out of town over the holidays, talk to your local MPD precinct or the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office. Both offer a “vacation watch” with boosted patrols of your home while you’re gone.
