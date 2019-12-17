Southaven planning $5M soccer complex at Snowden Grove Park

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - This time next year the City of Southaven could have seven new soccer fields.
It’s part of a multimillion-dollar project that aims to bring more people and business to the Snowden Grove area.
The now-empty field on Snowden Lane will be the site of a major addition to Snowden Grove Park come 2020.
“We’ve had so many residents, citizens, moms, even little players (say) ‘we want soccer fields, we want soccer fields’," said Tish Clark-Dunning, City of Southaven spokeswoman. “So guess what? They’re getting soccer fields.”
The estimated $5 million project will add seven new soccer fields to Southaven just north of the bowling alley.
City leaders say the new addition will bring more people and business to the area. Currently, Snowden brings in more than $11 million annually in tourism dollars.
“Southaven is growing,” said Clark-Dunning. “It continues to grow. We have so many projects.”
Snowden Grove Park has seen a lot of upgrades and improvements since it was built in 1999.
The Amphitheater was built and later renovated. Tennis was expanded and currently there’s a multi-use trail under construction.
Residents say the new addition will be great for the city.
“Soccer I know is a growing sport here in the United States and becoming very popular, so I think it’s a great thing for the kids,” said Tommy Wood, Southaven resident.
City leaders assure there will be plenty of parking, and they’ll continue to work with police to ensure traffic isn’t negatively impacted.
