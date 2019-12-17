Statewide computer outage forces driver license offices to close

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Some mid-southerners spent hours trying to get their new license renewed, turns out a computer glitch was to blame.
Turns out this was happening at driver service offices across the state.
The state’s technical support team worked to get the issue solved quickly.
According to the NBC station in Nashville, the outage caused computers to go down at a number of state departments including the Department of Children’s services, TennCare and Department of Human Services.
A state spokesperson says they have fixed the issue and should be back up and running Tuesday.
We asked what caused the massive outage in the first place, we were told they may be able to explain the problem Tuesday.
