Storms move out as cold air moves in

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy Wind: NW 10-20 Low: 33
TUESDAY: Gradual Clearing Wind: NW 10-15 High: 41
TUESDAY NIGHT: Clear Wind: NW 5 Low: 27
THIS WEEK: High pressure in the Plains will keep the Mid-South dry for the next few days. Tomorrow will begin with cloudy skies and chilly temperatures. Skies will clear from west to east through the day but temperatures will remain well below average leading to an even colder temperatures Tuesday night. Wednesday will be mostly sunny and chilly through the day with afternoon highs only in the mid 40s and overnight lows near 30. Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 50s along with lows in the mid 30s. Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy with high temperatures again in the low 50s and overnight lows in the mid 30s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the lower 50s and lows near 40. Winter officially begins Saturday night at 10:19 PM CST. Sunday will be partly cloudy and warmer with highs in the mid to upper 50s and overnight lows in the low 40s.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5
Twitter: @ronchilders
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.