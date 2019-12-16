Storms move out as cold air moves in

THIS WEEK: High pressure in the Plains will keep the Mid-South dry for the next few days. Tomorrow will begin with cloudy skies and chilly temperatures. Skies will clear from west to east through the day but temperatures will remain well below average leading to an even colder temperatures Tuesday night. Wednesday will be mostly sunny and chilly through the day with afternoon highs only in the mid 40s and overnight lows near 30. Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 50s along with lows in the mid 30s. Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy with high temperatures again in the low 50s and overnight lows in the mid 30s.