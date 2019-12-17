U of M offering additional student Cotton Bowl tickets for free

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - If you are a student or know someone who goes to the University of Memphis and wants to go to the Cotton Bowl listen up! The University is helping you get there!
Because of a high demand, the University is releasing more student tickets.
The tickets are for the “Taco Bell Student Section” at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
Students can claim their tickets online through the “Tiger Tix” system starting Friday at noon.
You’ll have to take that receipt to Will Call at the stadium on game day along with your student ID.
