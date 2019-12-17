UAPB visits NMSU

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Trevelin Queen has averaged 15.3 points and 5.6 rebounds to lead the way for the Aggies. Complementing Queen is Jabari Rice, who is maintaining an average of 12.8 points and 4.7 rebounds per game. The Golden Lions have been led by Dequan Morris, who is averaging 8.6 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.1 steals.