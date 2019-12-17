Wall Street Journal reports drop in FedEx shares

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - FedEx shares are down by more than 2 percent after a Wall Street Journal report says Amazon is no longer allowing third-party sellers to use FedEx ground delivery.
In a statement to CNBC, FedEx says, “While this decision affects a very small number of shippers, it limits the options for those small businesses on some of the highest demand shipping days in history.”
In August, FedEx announced it would end its ground-delivery contract with Amazon.
Third-party sellers account for 58 percent of Amazon’s total merchandise sold.
