Passenger arrested after driver crashes vehicle into Crave Coffee Bar in Arlington, SCSO says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Three people have been taken to the hospital after a vehicle crashed into a popular coffee shop in Shelby County.
Deputies with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department were called to the Crave Coffee Bar near the Highway 70 and Airline Road intersection in Arlington.
Several injuries have been reported on the scene. Two minors have been taken to Le Bonheur in non-critical condition and the driver was taken to a nearby hospital in non-critical condition.
Investigators said preliminary information shows the driver of the vehicle was suffering a medical emergency at the time of the crash.
Less than three miles away from the crash site. The passenger of the vehicle was arrested.
He was arrested in the 6300 block of William Hill Drive for felony warrants. Investigators have not specified the felony warrants at this time.
Authorities have not identified the driver or passenger.
This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for updates.
