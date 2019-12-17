Clouds clear but cold temperatures remain

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
TONIGHT: Clear Wind: Calm Low: 27
WEDNESDAY: Sunny Wind: NW 5 High: 46
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clear Wind: Calm Low: 29
THIS WEEK: Cold dry air will keep a grip on the Mid-South tonight and tomorrow with another cold night in store tomorrow night. Thursday will be mostly sunny and warmer with afternoon highs in the lower 50s along with overnight lows in the mid 30s. Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs again in the low 50s and lows in the mid 30s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the lower 50s and lows near 40. Winter officially begins Saturday night at 10:19 PM. Sunday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 50s along with overnight lows in the low 40s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy and even warmer with highs near 60 and lows in the mid 40s. Christmas Eve day will be mostly sunny with highs in the lower 60s and lows again in the mid 40s. Christmas Day will be partly cloudy with high temperatures near 60 and lows in the upper 40s.
