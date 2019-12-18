Democratic presidential hopeful Mike Bloomberg visiting Memphis Thursday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg is making a campaign stop in Memphis Thursday.
Bloomberg, who launched his campaign just last month, will unveil his plans for health care reform.
The 77-year-old former New York City mayor is scheduled to appear at Benjamin L. Hooks Central Library around noon Thursday.
After his stop in Memphis, Bloomberg will head to Nashville to open his Tennessee campaign headquarters. Members of the public can RSVP to the Nashville event here.
