Dry and cool weather pattern the next few days

By Spencer Denton | December 18, 2019 at 11:18 AM CST - Updated December 18 at 11:22 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Plenty of sunshine the rest of the afternoon with highs in the low to mid 40s. Winds will be northwest at 5 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear and cold. Lows in the upper 20s to near 30. Winds light.

THURSDAY: Slightly warmer with highs in the low 50s and a good supply of sunshine. Lows will be in the 30s Thursday night.

FRIDAY: Some clouds may move through at times with highs in the low 50s. Lows will be in the mid 30s Friday night.

WEEKEND: Look for a partly cloudy sky both days with highs in the low to mid 50s and lows around 40.

MONDAY: Highs will reach 60 with a partly cloudy sky. Lows Monday night will be in the upper 30s to around 40.

CHRISTMAS EVE: Mostly sunny and pleasant with highs in the low 60s. Lows will be around 40.

CHRISTMAS DAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low 60s.

