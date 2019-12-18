Dry and cool weather pattern the next few days

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Plenty of sunshine the rest of the afternoon with highs in the low to mid 40s. Winds will be northwest at 5 mph.
TONIGHT: Clear and cold. Lows in the upper 20s to near 30. Winds light.
THURSDAY: Slightly warmer with highs in the low 50s and a good supply of sunshine. Lows will be in the 30s Thursday night.
FRIDAY: Some clouds may move through at times with highs in the low 50s. Lows will be in the mid 30s Friday night.
WEEKEND: Look for a partly cloudy sky both days with highs in the low to mid 50s and lows around 40.
MONDAY: Highs will reach 60 with a partly cloudy sky. Lows Monday night will be in the upper 30s to around 40.
CHRISTMAS EVE: Mostly sunny and pleasant with highs in the low 60s. Lows will be around 40.
CHRISTMAS DAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low 60s.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
