Final Memphis City Council meeting of 2019 will discuss MLGW rates, trash pickup and more

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis City Council members hit some hot topics during the last meeting of 2019.
Let’s start with solid waste. Two weeks ago the council voted against a $7 a month rate hike proposed by Mayor Jim Strickland’s administration.
Strickland has threatened layoffs with this issue. Council members will revisit this issue Tuesday night.
The council is also debating an MLGW rate hike proposal. It’s a five-year improvement plan with rate hikes for water, gas and electric at roughly $14 a month by the end of three years.
Tonight is also the third vote for the referendum ordinance to drop Shelby County residency requirements for police and fire extending the 50 miles radius from the city.
If approved, the issue would be sent to voters.
