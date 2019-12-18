Here is the latest Arkansas and Oklahoma sports news from The Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Chris Paul hit five 3-pointers in the fourth quarter and the Oklahoma City Thunder overcame a 26-point second-quarter deficit to beat the Chicago Bulls 109-106. Paul took over in the fourth, going 5 for 5 from deep and scoring 19 of his 30 points. His fourth 3-pointer of the quarter put Oklahoma City ahead 101-100, its first lead since the opening seconds. Paul also had nine rebounds and 10 assists. The Bulls tied it at 106 before Steven Adams put the Thunder ahead with a free throw and Paul added two more in the final five seconds. Chicago led 55-29 midway through the second quarter.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Marcus Zegarowski scored 20 points, Ty-Shon Alexander had 19 and 11 rebounds and Creighton survived a second-half drought to defeat Oklahoma 83-73 in the Big 12/Big East battle. Mitch Ballock added 17 points and Denzel Mahoney had 14 in his debut to help the Bluejays survive an 9-minute, 8-second span without a field goal. Mahoney was playing his first game after transferring from Southeast Missouri State. Zegarowski also had eight rebounds and seven assists. Austin Reaves had a game-high 23 points for Oklahoma. Kristian Doolittle added 21 points and 14 rebounds for the Sooners.
CHICAGO (AP) — Emmanuel Nzekwesi scored 22 points and Max Abmas added 19 and Oral Roberts rolled past Chicago State 97-59 in the WAC/Summit Showdown. Nzekwesi shot 9 for 12 from the field and grabbed nine rebounds.