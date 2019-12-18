Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Nick Bonino had the tiebreaking goal late in the second period as the Nashville Predators got seven consecutive scores to rally for an 8-3 win over the New York Islanders. Craig Smith had two goals and an assist, Filip Forsberg, Calle Jarnkrok, Roman Josi and Ryan Johansen each had a goal and an assist, and Rocco Grimaldi also scored to help the Predators win for the second straight night and the fourth time in six games. Pekka Rinne stopped 27 shots.