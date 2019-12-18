Jarrett, Jackson St. visit Portland

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Portland's White has averaged 15.4 points while Jacob Tryon has put up 8.1 points and 5.7 rebounds. For the Tigers, Jarrett has averaged 18.9 points while Jayveous McKinnis has put up 11.1 points and 8.7 rebounds.TERRIFIC TRISTAN: Jarrett has connected on 31.6 percent of the 76 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 7 for 27 over the last three games. He's also converted 65.6 percent of his foul shots this season.