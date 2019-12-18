Latest Tennessee news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

ESCAPED INMATE-TENNESSEE
Lawmakers discuss prison policies in administrator's killing
Tennessee's corrections chief says it is “worth looking at” adding video surveillance cameras at residences located at a state prison following the killing of a corrections administrator at her home. Tennessee Department of Correction Commissioner Tony Parker answered questions from members of the General Assembly's Joint Corrections Subcommittee on Tuesday in Nashville. Lawmakers discussed a report by the American Correctional Association that reviewed policies and procedures related to the minimum security status of West Tennessee State Penitentiary inmate Curtis Ray Watson. Authorities say the 44-year-old Watson escaped prison after he killed corrections administrator Debra Johnson at her home on prison grounds Aug. 7.
FRESHWATER MUSSELS DIE-OFF
Scientists seeking cause of huge freshwater mussel die-off
KYLES FORD, Tenn. (AP) — Scientists are working to quickly discover what is killing hundreds of thousands of freshwater mussels on the Tennessee-Virginia border. Mussels are extremely important to rivers for their ability to filter algae, silt and even heavy metals. Their populations everywhere have declined steeply from pollution, habitat loss and climate change. The current decline looks like it might be something different _ infectious disease. Similar mussel die-offs have been reported on at least five U.S. rivers and in Spain. Scientists say they are working quickly to identify the culprit because if all the mussels die, the rivers will never be the same.
CONFEDERATE MONUMENTS-TENNESSEE
Removed statues of Forrest, Davis given to Confederate group
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee nonprofit group has handed over statues of Confederate leaders Nathan Bedford Forrest and Jefferson Davis to the Sons of Confederate Veterans, two years after they were torn down from public parks in Memphis. City of Memphis legal officer Bruce McMullen said in a statement Tuesday that the statues of Forrest and Davis have been given to Forrest's descendants and the Sons of Confederate Veterans “to display them as they wish." The location of the statues was not disclosed, but they could be re-erected later. Memphis and the Confederate veterans' group have battled in court over the removals.
CHILD FATALLY STRUCK-PARADE
Report: Boy fell from parade trailer, run over by father
MOUNT JULIET, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee Highway Patrol report says a boy who died during a Christmas parade in Tennessee had fallen out of a trailer and was run over by a truck his father was driving. The crash report released Monday identified the child as 7-year-old Rowan Ace Frensley. The agency says he was hit at the end of the parade Saturday by a Ford F-150 pickup truck driven by Art Frensley. The truck was driving at low speeds while preparing to unload passengers from a trailer it was towing through the Mount Juliet Middle School parking lot. Hundreds gathered at a vigil on Sunday night in Rowan's honor.
AP-US-ODD-MARIJUANA-CHRISTMAS-GIFTS
Police: Marijuana Christmas gifts sniffed out at airport
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities at a Tennessee airport arrested a man who they say had more than 80 pounds of marijuana wrapped as Christmas gifts. Court documents say officers and a police K-9 smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from three bags Monday at Nashville International Airport. Officers saw a 57-year-old man pick up the luggage. He allowed officers to search the bags. Police say the wrapped packages contained vacuum-sealed bags of marijuana. The suspect had flown to Nashville from Seattle. He was booked into jail but has since bonded out.
AP-US-DEATH-PENALTY-
Report: 5th straight year with under 30 executions in US
WASHINGTON (AP) — A new report finds a continuing decline in capital punishment in the United States. The Death Penalty Information Center says 2019 was the fifth straight year with fewer than 30 executions and 50 new death sentences. Only seven states carried out executions this year. But even as death row populations were dropping in most of the 29 states that still have the death penalty, the Trump administration tried to restart executions on the federal level and a more conservative Supreme Court appeared less willing to grant death-row inmates last-minute reprieves.