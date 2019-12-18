Mississippi community working to rebuild after town damaged by EF-2 tornado

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - People who live in Guntown, Mississippi said it’s going to take the entire community coming together to rebuild after a strong tornado damaged several homes.
Neighbors are helping neighbors get back on their feet - just before Christmas.
People are working to rebuild their community just north of Tupelo.
Brad Poynor said he barely made it inside his closet with his stepson and dogs before the tornado hit.
Poynor said, “The most intense wind I’ve ever heard or felt. And I heard this huge boom sound. It felt like a cannon was going off in your ear.”
Twitter video showed the tornado and intense winds that damaged homes on Colt Lane. Brad Poyner’s home will have to be rebuilt.
“It’s one of the worst feelings that you’ll ever feel in your life. It makes me want to pray for people more.”
A few blocks away, items from Lighthouse Baptist church were thrown hundreds of yards.
Carl Estes, Pastor Lighthouse Baptist Church told WMC Action News 5, “I’m emotionally trying to figure out, I mean look at this. What do you do? I mean where do you start?”
Pastor Carl Estes said irreplaceable books and records are destroyed, but a special piece of stained glass somehow survived.
“They built that for me and my wife and it’s precious,” Estes said.
The National Weather Service determined multiple tornados touched down in Lee and Union counties. This damage is from an EF-2 tornado with 115 miles per hour winds.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.