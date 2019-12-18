More sunshine today, cold day ahead

It’s a cold start to the day with temperatures in the 20s. It will be sunny this afternoon, but temperatures will struggle to break the upper 40s. It will be clear and cold tonight with low temperatures in the upper 20s.
TODAY: Sunny. High: 46. Winds will be northwest 5 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 29. Winds southeast 5 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: It will remain mostly dry through the end of the week, but there will be an increase in cold cover on Friday. High temperatures will be back in the lower 50s Thursday and Friday. Lows will be in the 30s.
WEEKEND: Temperatures will top out in the lower 50s Saturday and upper 50s on Sunday. It will be partly cloudy this weekend with most of the area staying dry. There could be a chance for a stray shower in north Mississippi in the afternoon, but rain chances will still be low. We will be dry with temperatures in the lower 60s at the start of next week.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
