Multi-state toy theft ring uncovered in garage of Murfeesboro home

MURFEESBORO, Tenn. (WMC) - A multi-state toy theft ring led police to a home in Middle Tennessee harboring thousands of toys in the garage.
According to WSMV, officers in Murfreesboro raided a house last Friday and say they recovered Star Wars merchandise and other action figures worth up to $1 million.
Three people are accused of shopping at Walmart stores in Tennessee, Alabama, and Georgia and switching the barcodes on expensive toys before they got to the self-checkout.
“So it completely under rung the purchase. They paid much less than what the items were worth. To the casual observer, they looked like they were coming through the check out line making a purchase and leaving the store with their purchase," said Chris Pitts, Murfeesboro detective.
The group would turn around and sell those items on Ebay. WSMV says Police seized more than 6,600 toys they say were stolen from different stores. Two men are being held in jail in Madison County, Alabama.
A woman was also arrested at the Murfreesboro house and taken to jail.
