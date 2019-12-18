Section of Lamar Ave. blocked as crews battle fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A building was reported to be engulfed in flames on Lamar Avenue and Democrat Road impacting traffic in the area.
When Memphis Fire Department arrived on the scene, the large flames were coming from the structure. Crews were battling the fire inside but the intensity drove them outside of the structure.
MFD says the fire was reported around 3:40 a.m. and was under control within 48 minutes. A section of Lamar Avenue is blocked just before Democrat Road.
MFD Lt. Wayne Cook says the structure seems to be vacant, but could have been a business before it was a residence. No injuries have been reported at this time.
Lt. Cook says investigators will work to determine the cause.
