Several accidents shut down Highway 385 between Hacks Cross and Forest Hill Irene Rd.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Collierville Police Department is working several accidents that are affecting eastbound and westbound traffic on Highway 385 at Houston Levee Road.
East and westbound traffic at Forest Hill is also shut down. Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is also responding to crashes in those areas.
CPD asks drivers to slow down in these areas during morning commutes due to hazardous road conditions.
Tennessee Department of Transportation has requested sand trucks to cover icy road conditions.
