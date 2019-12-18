Shelby County delegation of state legislators hosts annual retreat

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Delegation of State Legislators hosted their annual legislative retreat this week.
It gave them an opportunity to hear about local concerns, as they prepare for their upcoming legislative session.
“We want to be able to serve our community, serve our stakeholders, serve our citizens properly, so we need to understand and know what it is they need us to do,” said state Rep. Antonio Parkinson, D-Memphis.
Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner is pushing lawmakers to do more to help counties transport inmates with mental health issues, a growing problem.
“We just think it’s a better way that the state should fund some type of third-party entity to do these transports,” said Bonner.
He said the opioid crisis and juvenile crime also needs more attention. He said right now 46 juveniles are in jail east in Shelby County on adult charges.
“We’re seeing an uptick especially here in Shelby County regarding juvenile crime, so it’s something that’s disturbing to us,” said Bonner.
Shelby County Commissioner Amber Mills, R-District 1, presented the county commission’s legislative agenda.
“This year our legislative agenda is much shorter than last year,” said Mills. “To get this face to face time in Shelby County, it’s important, especially on the front end before they get into session.”
The commission is asking lawmakers to increase the reimbursement rate for counties housing state convicted felons and to provide more money for infrastructure and veteran services.
“We’re hoping to get more service officers for our veterans to help them get the benefits that they’ve earned,” said Mills.
"On Monday, the Shelby County delegation also heard from Memphis and Shelby County mayors and the SCS superintendent.
The general assembly reconvenes Jan. 14.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.