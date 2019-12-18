Tigers running back, Kenny Gainwell, earns All-American status

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Former Tigers defensive coordinator, Adam Fuller, will not coach the Tigers in the Cotton Bowl.
He confirmed that Tuesday in a tweet thanking Memphis for his time here. He’s headed to Tallahassee, Florida to join former Tigers head coach Mike Norvell at Florida State.
U of M running back Kenny Gainwell has been named second team All-American by the Sporting News as an athlete.
The redshirt freshman from Yazoo City, Mississippi led all first-year players in rushing this season.
Gainwell has more than 1,400 yards on the ground and more than 500 yards receiving this season - with 15 total touchdowns.
That’s a reason for the new Tigers head coach Ryan Silverfield to have a pep in his step at practice.
Memphis’ new field boss shared his enthusiasm with his players and assistants as he relishes his role to lead the Tigers in the Cotton Bowl.
“It’s a blast regardless of what position I’m in,” said Silverfield. “I’ve been lucky to be the head football coach here at Memphis, and it’s a ton of fun."
Silverfield further explained, "You guys know it’s my dream job, and [I] hope it’s something I can do for a long time. I enjoy being around those guys, and I love practice. When I can put a smile on those guys faces going into practice, that means we’re doing it the right way.”
The Tigers face 10th ranked Penn State in the Cotton Bowl Classic, December 28th in Arlington, TX.
