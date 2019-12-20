Best Life: How long should babies sleep?

Sleep is crucial for physical and mental development. However, when babies are not sleeping for as long as parents hope they would, is this something they should be concerned about? Researchers from St. Joseph’s University in Philadelphia analyzed data from a sleep tracking app from over 800 babies ages one day to 36 months. They gathered data from nearly 157,000 sleep sessions over a 19-month period. Scientists found that most babies had an erratic sleep pattern for the first five months. After the babies were five months old, they started showing more predictable sleep patterns.