Collierville chief of police announces immediate retirement

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Collierville chief of police has announced his retirement and is leaving his post effective immediately.
David Tillner filed a statement with the department Friday after serving 30 years in Collierville.
In his 30 years, Tillner has served the department as a SWAT team member, field training officer, crisis intervention team officer and as a member of the traffic unit.
Officials with CPD said he has kept his plans for retirement under wraps and they wish Tillner well.
An interim chief has not been appointed. According to CPD, a special meeting will have to be called by the Board of Mayor and Aldermen to appoint someone for the position.
